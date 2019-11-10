Festival celebrates Japan emperor's enthronement

Media player
Japan's Emperor Naruhito: Festival celebrates enthronement
Tens of thousands of people gathered in Japan's capital, Tokyo, to celebrate the enthronement of the country's Emperor Naruhito.
Dancers, musicians and flag-waving well-wishers marked the occasion.
The parade was originally scheduled for 22 October but postponed after more than 80 people were killed when Typhoon Hagibis slammed into Japan and caused widespread damage.
10 Nov 2019
