The big names who had a bad day at the US hearing

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Impeachment hearings: Sondland points finger at key figures
US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland implicated top Republicans during Wednesday's impeachment hearing. He said Trump had directed the pressure on Ukraine, but who else was involved?
-
21 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window