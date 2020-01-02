Media player
Hillary Clinton given chancellor role at Queen's University Belfast
Hillary Clinton is to be the new chancellor of Queen's University, Belfast (QUB).
She is the university's 11th chancellor and first woman to take up the post.
BBC News NI reflects on her previous visits to Northern Ireland.
02 Jan 2020
