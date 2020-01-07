Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CES 2020: Taste test for Impossible Food's fake pork sausage
Impossible Foods has unveiled a new range of plant-based products pitched as an alternative to pork.
They come in the form of sausages as well as a minced meat substitute that can be used in a wide range of dishes.
The BBC's Zoe Kleinman was one of the first to sample the food at the CES tech expo in Las Vegas and also quizzed the firm's chief financial officer David Lee about its ambitions in China.
07 Jan 2020
