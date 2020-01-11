Video

The SDLP, Alliance Party and Ulster Unionists say they are firmly behind the new Northern Ireland Assembly.

Nichola Mallon, SDLP, told the house on Saturday that she and her party had "entered in good faith".

"We genuinely want to see power sharing," she said.

Steve Aiken, UUP, said: "We must be able to make our government work."

He said the Ulster Unionist Party wanted to see a "genuine transformation".

"We must change the culture of government in Northern Ireland. If we do not, we are doomed to fail.

Naomi Long, Alliance Party, said her party would not be found wanting in terms of support and encouragement and, on occasion, presenting a robust challenge if that is needed.

This would all be done "in the spirit of constructive engagement," she said.