'Zero co-operation' from Prince Andrew, says prosecutor
The Duke of York has provided "zero co-operation" to an inquiry into late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the prosecutor in charge of the investigation has said.
Prosecutors and the FBI have contacted his lawyers but have received no reply, said US attorney Geoffrey Berman.
Prince Andrew has said he did not see, or suspect, any suspicious behaviour when visiting homes of his then friend.
27 Jan 2020
