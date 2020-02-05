Venezuela's Guaidó cheered at US Congress speech
Juan Guaidó was one of US President Donald Trump's special guests at his State of the Union speech.

The Venezuelan opposition leader got a standing ovation from both Democrats and Republicans in a rare unifying moment during President Trump's speech.

