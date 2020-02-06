Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Heads Up: Tackling mental health through football
Prince William has joined forces with footballers to launch a new initiative, Heads Up Weekends, aimed at helping to normalise conversations about mental health.
Over the next two weekends, matches in the Premier League, the English Football League, the National League, the Women's Super League, the Women's Championship and the Women's National League will be dedicated to the Mental Health campaign.
-
06 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window