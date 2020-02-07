Long-Bailey: 'Routine' for women to get abuse over clothes

Video

Labour leadership contender Rebecca Long-Bailey says it is "routine" for women in politics and public life to get abuse for what they wear.

The shadow business secretary said it "shouldn't matter what people wear at work", but she knew she would get attacked on social media after her public appearances.

"Some people tend to talk about my eyebrows because I have got fairly expressive eyebrows," she told BBC Breakfast.

"And women tend to get that scrutiny far more than men."

It comes after her Labour colleague, Tracy Brabin, faced criticism for wearing an off-the-shoulder dress in the Commons earlier this week.