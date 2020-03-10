'We know we will be moving to delay phase'

Media player
Coronavirus: Arlene Foster says delay phase will arrive soon
Arlene Foster has said "on balance" she and Michelle O'Neill felt it was best not to travel to Washington.
The first minister and deputy first minister were due to take part in St Patrick's Day events in the city.
But despite the opportunities the trip presents to promote Northern Ireland in the United States, Mrs Foster said they felt it was better to remain in Northern Ireland to take part in coronavirus planning.
She added that it was likely things would move from the "containment phase" to the "delay phase" soon.
10 Mar 2020
