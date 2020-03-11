'Rates cut will help to support confidence'

Media player
Carney on interest rates cut: 'It will help to support confidence'
The Bank of England has announced an emergency cut in interest rates to shore up the economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Policymakers reduced rates from 0.75% to 0.25%, taking borrowing costs back down to the lowest level in history.
Governor Mark Carney said the action would provide relief "at a difficult time".
11 Mar 2020
