'We weren't prepared for the media'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Trump blames media for virus spread
The president criticised the media's coverage of his decision to ban those coming to the US from China.
He said that without such an implementation the situation would have been much worse: "You wouldn't have even recognised it to where we are," he told reporters.
The US has more than 9,300 cases of Covid-19 and has seen 150 deaths so far, according to estimates.
Globally there are some 220,000 confirmed cases and over 8,800 deaths.
-
19 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window