Video

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has warned that the self-employed and those in low-paid jobs have "no choice" but to keep working during the coronavirus outbreak, without guaranteed income support from the government.

Mr Corbyn said, "Unless we give a guarantee of wages and income to everyone, particularly those who cannot work, then we are all at risk, and I don't think the government have sufficiently addressed this yet."

"We have a shortage of hospital beds, ten years of austerity is now being shown up" he added.

He made the comments as prime minister Boris Johnson said that so far the virus has not responded to government interventions to try and contain it.