Tears, fears and anxiety amid pandemic job losses
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Tears, fears and anxiety amid job losses

Nearly 3.3 million people registered to claim jobless benefits for the week ended 21 March, according to Department of Labor data.

Rosie Alumbaugh and Chase Charaba tell BBC News about the struggles they're facing following their job losses.

Video produced by Xinyan Yu, Chelsea Bailey and Angélica Casas

  • 27 Mar 2020
Go to next video: 'My income vanished overnight with no safety net'