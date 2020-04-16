False political coronavirus claims
Coronavirus: False claims by politicians debunked

Stolen face masks, an effective cure and biological weaponry: Reality Check’s Chris Morris takes a look at some of the false coronavirus claims made by leading politicians around the world.

Motion graphics by Jacqueline Galvin.

  • 16 Apr 2020
