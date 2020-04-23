Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Health claims debunked
5G does not spread Covid-19, steam inhalation is not a cure and skin colour can't protect from catching the virus. Reality Check's Chris Morris tackles the latest false claims about coronavirus circulating online.
Motion graphics by Jacqueline Galvin
Filmed by Myles Burke
-
23 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window