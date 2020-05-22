Trump removes mask before facing media...
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump removes mask before facing cameras at factory

President Donald Trump says he wore a mask in a "back area" during a factory tour in Michigan, but removed it before facing the cameras.

He told reporters he took off the facial covering at the Ford car plant because he "didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 22 May 2020