San Francisco fire: Fisherman's Wharf engulfed by flames
A huge fire hit a warehouse on San Francisco's iconic Fisherman's Wharf early on Saturday.
Dozens of firefighters attended the scene, as huge plumes of smoke rose into the air.
No injuries were reported and the blaze was extinguished before it could hit the historic ship, the SS Jeremiah O’Brien.
24 May 2020
