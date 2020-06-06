Using the Welsh language to 'add value' to games

Video

Video game and content creators have been using the Welsh language to help promote Wales in the gaming industry.

Among them is Pencoed-based Wales Interactive - its latest title, Maid of Sker, features a Welsh lullaby in its trailer.

"We're using the Welsh language to add value to the game that we are making," said David Banner of the firm.

"People are enjoying that track and then asking us, 'what language is this?' People think it's Danish."