Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gaming: Using the Welsh language to 'add value' to games
Video game and content creators have been using the Welsh language to help promote Wales in the gaming industry.
Among them is Pencoed-based Wales Interactive - its latest title, Maid of Sker, features a Welsh lullaby in its trailer.
"We're using the Welsh language to add value to the game that we are making," said David Banner of the firm.
"People are enjoying that track and then asking us, 'what language is this?' People think it's Danish."
-
06 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window