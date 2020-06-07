How DC protesters are keeping the momentum going
George Floyd: How DC protesters are keeping the momentum going

After nearly two weeks of continuous anti-racism demonstrations, the US capital saw one of the largest turnouts this weekend.

The BBC spoke to protesters of different backgrounds, who cite energy and allyship as key factors behind why these protests feel different from those past.

Video by Shrai Popat and Helier Cheung

