Medics 'need support like soldiers in war zones'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: 'NHS staff face challenges like soldiers'

Front-line medics need support similar to soldiers in war zones, according to the armed forces charity Help for Heroes.

It has made a field guide available to health workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity says NHS staff face mental challenges similar to service personnel, including challenging environments, putting themselves at risk and, at times, losing colleagues.

More than 100 NHS and care staff have died after being infected with the virus.

  • 09 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Inside an intensive care unit fighting coronavirus