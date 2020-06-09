'People have yelled when I've gotten too close'
Coronavirus and sight loss: 'People yelled - but I couldn't see'

People with sight loss say they have been abused and abandoned during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many say they are struggling to access services during lockdown.

Some have even been verbally abused in public because they find it hard to follow social distancing rules.

Angharad Paget Jones, from Port Talbot, said she and her dog Tudor have been "yelled at" for unwittingly getting too close to people.

