'Is that what a black man's life is worth? $20?'

George Floyd's brother Philonise makes plea to lawmakers
Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, spoke at a House Judiciary Committee hearing about police brutality and racial profiling.
He said his brother "didn’t deserve to die over $20" and urged lawmakers to ensure he did not die "in vain".
Mr Floyd died in Minneapolis last month as a white police officer held a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
The police had been called after a report that Mr Floyd had used a counterfeit $20 (£16.20) bill.
10 Jun 2020
