Coronavirus: How many are dying?
Coronavirus: How many more people are dying?

BBC Reality Check's Chris Morris explains why looking at "excess deaths" proves to be one of the best measures of judging the death toll from coronavirus.

Motion graphics by Jacqueline Galvin

Filmed by Myles Burke

Produced by Soraya Auer

  • 18 Jun 2020
