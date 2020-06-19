Workers hurt in oil factory explosion
Explosion at Erith oil factory injures three

Firefighters are tackling a blaze caused by an explosion at edible oil plant in south-east London.

Three workers were injured in the explosion in Church Manorway, Erith, at about 9:00 BST.

ADM, which owns the plant, said three contractors working in an "adjacent silo" were being treated in hospital for injuries.

