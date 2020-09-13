'I know in my mind what I have to do' - Buckland
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has said that he will resign from the government if he sees international law being broken "in a way that I find unacceptable".
Mr Buckland was speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr ahead of the Internal Market Bill being debated in the Commons on Monday.
The EU has suggested that the bill, which modifies the Brexit deal, will break international law.
