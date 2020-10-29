When Australian Ffranses Ingram was ordered to disembark a Qatar Airlines flight at Doha airport with no explanation, she thought the plane had been hijacked.

What she didn't know was officials were actually examining female passengers, some "invasively", searching for the mother of a newborn baby who had been abandoned in the terminal.

Despite not being examined herself, the incident left Ms Ingram "terrified" and "outraged" by what she described as "a hostage situation" - just not the one she was expecting.