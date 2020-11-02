The Leader of the Labour Party has accused the government of delay and inaction over a second national lockdown in England.

Addressing the CBI annual conference, Sir Keir Starmer said the "central lesson" of the first wave of coronavirus was "ignored".

Sir Keir said Chancellor Rishi Sunak's "decision to block a circuit breaker" as a “blunt instrument” would mean “businesses will have to close for longer.”

The prime minister will update MPs later on the four-week lockdown, which is due to start on Thursday.