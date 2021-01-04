Arlene Foster has said ministers will consider a number of options to curb the spread of coronavirus when the executive meets later on Monday.

Ministers are due to discuss new rules from 18:00 GMT after Scotland introduced new restrictions, with a tightening of the regulations also expected in England.

The first minister said she "really regretted" what she described as "huge crowds" of people in Portstewart and Portrush, as well as other "gatherings" of people over the festive period.

"We have very difficult decisions to take tonight as a consequence of that" she said.

