'I was getting extreme panic attacks'

Niall Montgomery, a farmer, didn't realise he was having mental health problems until things came to a head on a weekend away.

For months the pressure had been building and he had been ignoring it.

So Niall sought help, a mix of counselling, talking to friends and family and he discovered a little time away from the farm helped.

Trainee GP and farmer Dr Rebecca Orr advises people to take time to check on those they care about.

Starting a conversation, she says, could turn someone around and perhaps even save a life.

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by mental health issues you can find information about organisations that can help on the BBC Action Line website.