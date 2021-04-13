Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said she was "horrified" after a burning car was abandoned on a railway line at Magilligan, County Londonderry.

The incident on Monday night has been described as a "deliberate act" by the fire service.

A train with six passengers on board was forced to make an emergency stop.

Ms Mallon said she was "deeply concerned and troubled" by the incident.

Read more here.

Photo: Tyler Collins Photography.