Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been sentenced to another year in prison in Iran.

She is facing a new sentence and a one-year travel ban after being found guilty of propaganda against the regime in Iran. Her lawyer said she was accused of taking part in a protest in London 12 years ago and speaking to the BBC Persian service.

Talking to Rachel Burden on BBC Radio 5 Live, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband Richard said he hadn't broken the news to their daughter Gabriella, who had been counting down the days until she would see her mother again.

He said: "We haven't sat down and explained to her that Mummy could be in prison for another year. We felt it was better to wait until it actually happened before stressing her... it's better not to let her live too close to the ups and downs."

This clip is originally from 5 Live Breakfast on 27 April 2021.