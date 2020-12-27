Covid Vaccines: Could they be magnetic?
Videos of people sticking magnets to where they claim they've had the Covid vaccine have racked up millions of views on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.
Some people say there must be something magnetic in the vaccines and others have gone further to say it’s proof of a microchip - a theory which just isn’t true.
BBC Reality Check's Jack Goodman debunks the so-called #magnetchallenge.
