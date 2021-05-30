Hundreds flee blazing Indonesian ferry at sea

One person is still missing, and 274 were rescued, after a fire aboard a passenger ferry near Indonesia's remote Sula Islands.

The KM Karya Indah was travelling through the Molucca Sea when the fire broke out on Saturday morning.

Indonesian officials are investigating the cause of the blaze, but initial reports suggest it started in the engine room.

