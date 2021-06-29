Covid-19: 'Reopening on 5 July would carry a real risk'
The Irish government is delaying the return of some indoor activities, including hospitality, because of increasing cases of the Delta Covid-19 variant.
Indoor hospitality had been due to reopen on 5 July.
However, when it does reopen, it will be limited to those who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19, Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin has said.
The recommendation was made by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).
