Dan Kitchener is famous for creating vibrant metropolitan street art in London and New York.

But his latest creation is in Belfast, a city traditionally known for murals depicting Northern Ireland's religious and political divisions.

“I travel to a city and I’m presented with a blank wall," the artist told BBC News NI.

“Most of my inspiration comes from places I’ve travelled to and one of my favourite countries is Japan, so I like to put Japanese-inspired themes in my murals.”

One mural, in the Woodvale Park area of the city, was funded by the Executive Office's Communities in Transition project, which is managed by Greater Shankill Partnership.

It places a traditional Shankill black taxi in a Japanese street scene.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken