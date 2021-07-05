Senior NHS figures, frontline staff and patients gathered on Monday at St Paul's Cathedral for a thanksgiving service celebrating the work of the health service in tackling Covid-19.

The Duke of Cambridge also attended the event, held on the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the NHS.

Ahead of the service, a doctor who was among those treating England's first coronavirus patients, a Covid survivor and an NHS volunteer shared their reflections on Covid-19 with BBC Breakfast.