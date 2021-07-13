Two young black footballers have described how it felt to see the England's black penalty-takers subjected to racist abuse.

Ryan Rogers, who plays for Macclesfield FC, told BBC Radio 5 Live's Rachel Burden he “expected” the racism to happen.

“I knew straightaway when they missed the pen, it was going to happen - these racial comments. I wasn’t surprised about it,” he said.

Dean Makunike is an aspiring footballer from Leeds and said he was worried for his personal safety after the match.

“We were watching it with a group of our friends and straightaway, we thought we need to get home safe,” he said.

This clip is originally from 5 Live Breakfast on 13 July 2021.