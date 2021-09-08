Holy Cross: 'I was in the school and we heard an explosion'
Two decades on from the Holy Cross Primary School dispute some of those present have recalled the tension and fear.
Loyalist protesters tried to block the route taken by the school's pupils and their parents, who were from a Catholic background, on their walk to class.
The then school principal, a Presbyterian minister and a Catholic priest say the scars are still there.
