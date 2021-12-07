US father fired on Zoom describes 'callous' call

Christian Chapman was one of the 900 Better.com employees to be laid-off by their boss on a Zoom call, which has now gone viral.

The dad-of-five spoke of the struggle to tell his family that he doesn't have a job, just weeks before Christmas.

Mr Chapman described the video call as "callous" and "excruciating".

The boss of the US mortgage firm, Vishal Garg, has received heavy criticism on social media after videos of the Zoom call went viral.

