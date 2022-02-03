Expelled while pregnant, now determined to learn

Pregnant students in Tanzania are no longer forced to drop out of school, after a ban endorsed by former President John Magufuli was overturned. Esnath, who was in her final year of school when she became pregnant, has now been allowed to return. She said she now hoped to fulfil her dreams of becoming a lawyer.

