Tourette's syndrome: 'Living with it is hard but we laugh at it'
"Don't judge me, I can't make it stop."
That's what Lucy-Marie, 12, wants everyone with assumptions about Tourette's syndrome to know.
The tics the 12-year-old started to develop when she was eight were, at first, a mystery to her and her mother Toniann.
But after the involuntary movements, swearing and often "funny" call-outs got more frequent, she decided to write a book to help her cope.
Story by Tyler Edwards, video by Nick Hartley