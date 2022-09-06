Trump ally Lindsey Graham warns against prosecution

One of Donald Trump's staunchest allies, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, has told the BBC that any decision to prosecute the former president would lead to big problems in the country.

“If you’re going to prosecute the likely nominee in 2024, the former president of the United States, for mishandling classified information and that’s it - after Hillary Clinton - that’s going to create a major problem in the United States,” Senator Graham told the BBC Hardtalk programme’s Stephen Sackur.

“If he’s done more, then he’ll be held accountable.”

The FBI seized 33 boxes from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in August.

Documents marked "confidential" and "top secret" were among the material. Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and said the items were declassified.

The US holds midterm elections on 8 November with the next presidential election scheduled for November 2024. Mr Trump has yet to announce whether he will run for a second, non-consecutive term.

Hillary Clinton was cleared twice by the FBI over her use of a private email server while secretary of state.

