After leaving Balmoral Castle for the last time, the Queen's coffin travelled across Scotland passing through towns on its route to Edinburgh where the cortege stopped at Holyroodhouse Palace.

The Queen's children Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward then looked on as her coffin was greeted with a guard of honour before being carried inside.

