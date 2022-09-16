'A Wall of Death and so much more'

An artist's lockdown project to create a Wall of Death fairground attraction has proved a new lease of life for volunteers.

Stephen Skrynka has been hand-building The Revelator, a huge wooden barrel-type structure designed for motorbikes to make high speed revolutions around its walls.

But Stephen's plans go much further than this, with the Wall of Death doubling as an arts venue, cinema and performance space.

Volunteers have now joined the project along the way and The Revelator is expected to hit the road as a travelling show and arts centre in communities around the country.

The impressive wooden structure, housed at a former shipyard in Glasgow, also forms part of Scotland's largest free festival - Doors Open Day - which continues this weekend.