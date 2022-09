High streets across the south of England ground to a halt as people observed a day of national mourning.

Many shops closed as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral while businesses paid unique tributes to the late monarch.

People across Hampshire and Dorset chose to stay at home to watch the funeral proceedings.

A complete guide to the Queen's funeral

Today, the door swings shut on the Elizabethan era

Obituary: A long life marked by a sense of duty