Drivers have spoken of hunting around for the best prices at the pumps during the cost of living crisis.

One driver, in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, said fuel was 14p cheaper there than in nearby Ammanford.

It comes as the RAC said supermarkets were no longer the cheapest places to buy petrol in parts of Wales, with independent garages offering more competitive prices.

BBC Wales headed to a garage to find out what was happening, and why some places can sell fuel cheaper than others.