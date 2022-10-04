The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after being detained by Iran’s morality police has sparked unprecedented protests across the country.

Videos have emerged across social media showing young protesters, often women, demonstrating in defiance and often facing a violent response from the police.

The Iranian government says protesters are a dangerous threat, and has blamed the US and Israel for spreading the unrest.

The BBC's Rana Rahimpour looks at why this movement is unlike any Iran’s seen before.

Research by BBC Persian and BBC Monitoring

Video produced by Olivia Lace-Evans and Soraya Auer

Additional reporting by Taraneh Stone, Shayan Sardarizadeh, Daniele Palumbo

Data analysis by Sarah Habershon

Graphic design by Jacqueline Galvin