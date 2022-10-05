Rugby MND risk is 'remarkably high'

An expert leading a study into the risk of brain conditions like motor neurone disease claims diagnosis is 15 times higher for rugby players.

Consultant neuropathologist Professor Willie Stewart led the team that compared health outcomes among 412 former Scotland international male rugby players with more than 1,200 individuals from the general population.

He said diagnosis rates at this level required urgent action to explore this specific association.

