There is a desire to find a negotiated resolution to issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol, Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin has said.

Mr Martin was in Belfast on Monday to meet the five main Stormont parties.

The DUP has blocked the functioning of Northern Ireland's legislative assembly and governing executive in protest against the protocol.

This is part of the UK-EU Brexit deal which keeps Northern Ireland aligned with some EU rules to ensure free trade can continue across Ireland's land border.

However, it has prompted demonstrations by unionist politicians for creating new barriers to trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Mr Martin said he had a "good open exchange" with the DUP leadership on Monday, but that he did not detect a change in their position.